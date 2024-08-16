Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GYLD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 9,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26.
About Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF
