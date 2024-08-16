Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Wednesday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GYLD traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. 9,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,973. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.26.

The Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (GYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index weighted equally between equities, sovereign debt, corporate debt, real estate and energy. The ETF seeks to invest in 150 securities and provide monthly distributions.

