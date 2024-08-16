ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65), Zacks reports.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVBP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.86. 110,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,485. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVBP. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

About ArriVent BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.