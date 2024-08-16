ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $970.16 million, a P/E ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 1.51.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $129.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.47 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.64% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,913,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

