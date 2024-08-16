Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
