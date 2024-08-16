Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

About Ark Restaurants

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. CM Management LLC increased its position in Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Free Report ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Ark Restaurants accounts for about 2.3% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CM Management LLC owned about 5.55% of Ark Restaurants worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

