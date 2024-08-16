Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Cut to $133.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARES. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Shares of ARES traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.89. 413,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.82%.

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total value of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David B. Kaplan sold 110,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $15,486,359.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,659 shares in the company, valued at $19,601,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 545,093 shares of company stock worth $74,553,444. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,599,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,207,381,000 after purchasing an additional 206,996 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ares Management by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,058,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,183,000 after buying an additional 1,867,933 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,872,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,822,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $376,191,000 after acquiring an additional 933,664 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,316,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,754,000 after acquiring an additional 453,657 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

