Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

NYSE ACRE remained flat at $6.80 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,155. The company has a market capitalization of $370.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.48%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.