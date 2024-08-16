Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs to Strong-Buy

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardent Health Partners’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARDT. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.70.

Shares of ARDT stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

