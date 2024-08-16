Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.56. 81,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,701,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

A number of research firms have commented on ARQT. Mizuho upped their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $982.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.19.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $47,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,995 shares of company stock worth $456,127 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,721,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.7% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 9,816,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

