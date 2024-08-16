Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $30.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 204.35% and a negative return on equity of 197.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ARQT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.49. 2,750,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,732,426. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 9.89 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The company has a market cap of $982.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARQT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,956.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 5,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $47,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,257.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,956.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,995 shares of company stock worth $456,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

