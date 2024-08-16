Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $545.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.64. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 286,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,336,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after buying an additional 396,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 450,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after acquiring an additional 51,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

