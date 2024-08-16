Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.81. 980,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,159,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Trading Down 4.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Arcos Dorados’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Arcos Dorados by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

