Archford Capital Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,063 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 442,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,167,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 584,734 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,204,000 after buying an additional 2,770,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 88,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,827,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.28. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $418.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

