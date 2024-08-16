Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 222 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.46. 63,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,720. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $266.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

