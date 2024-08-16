Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000.

NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $57.31. 37,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

