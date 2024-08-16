Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 682 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMST. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,866,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

BATS JMST traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,265 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

