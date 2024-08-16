Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Datadog by 216.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Titilope Cole sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $248,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,705.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock worth $101,078,323. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.82. 572,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,760. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 363.53, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.