Archford Capital Strategies LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.23% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $893,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 243,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

HERO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.88. 7,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,144. The company has a market cap of $113.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0411 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.