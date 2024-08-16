Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,409. The firm has a market cap of $408.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.13. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

