Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 129,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,809,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Paycom Software by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Vickroy sold 1,381 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $198,021.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,351.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,093 shares of company stock worth $12,016,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.00. 78,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,327. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $299.00.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

