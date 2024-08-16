Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.00

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.85.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

Arcadis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.