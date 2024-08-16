Aragon (ANT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $306.00 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $306.00 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $7.09 or 0.00012179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s launch date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,191,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org.

Aragon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

