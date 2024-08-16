Applied Materials, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $10.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings of $10.43 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.40.

AMAT stock opened at $211.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.13. The firm has a market cap of $175.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Applied Materials news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total transaction of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,223,763.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

