Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.11

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 398380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Apex Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

About Apex Resources

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Jersey Emerald Tungsten-Lead-Zinc property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units located in southeastern British Columbia; and the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

