APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. APA comprises 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of APA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,447. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. APA had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

