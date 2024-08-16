Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL) Short Interest Up 40.8% in July

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 427,600 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the July 15th total of 303,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Antelope Enterprise stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:AEHL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Antelope Enterprise as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Antelope Enterprise alerts:

Antelope Enterprise Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEHL opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.19. Antelope Enterprise has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

About Antelope Enterprise

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antelope Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antelope Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.