AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AU

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE AU opened at $30.41 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $31.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 36.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 108.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 338.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Free Report

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.