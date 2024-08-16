AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.54

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.51, with a volume of 1524256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

AU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,808,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,154,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,003,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,199,000 after buying an additional 4,547,011 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,874,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,803,000 after buying an additional 446,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,216 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,396,000 after buying an additional 181,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

