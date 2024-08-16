AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Scotiabank

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AU. HSBC cut AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

AU opened at $30.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. AngloGold Ashanti has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $31.35.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $16,260,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 201,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 178,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

