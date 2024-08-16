Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider John Heasley Acquires 7 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider John Heasley acquired 7 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,203 ($28.13) per share, for a total transaction of £154.21 ($196.90).
Anglo American Stock Performance
Shares of Anglo American stock remained flat at GBX 2,185.50 ($27.90) during trading on Friday. 1,828,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,631,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,630 ($20.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,813 ($35.92). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,344.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,210.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12,141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.
Anglo American Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42,777.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
