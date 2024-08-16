AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Up 6.6% After Insider Buying Activity

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $34.77 and last traded at $34.59. 196,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 335,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.