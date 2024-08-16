AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.25.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,265,891 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after acquiring an additional 446,372 shares in the last quarter. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the first quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 224,548 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 306,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

