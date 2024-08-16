AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 273,972 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 167,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,165,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,270,000 after buying an additional 1,265,891 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 49.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at $399,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

