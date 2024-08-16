AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Major Shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc Purchases 273,972 Shares

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 167,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,151. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of -0.25. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $41.31.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 711.17% and a negative return on equity of 161.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.
