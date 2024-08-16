Analyzing BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP)

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BRT Apartments and Franklin Street Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRT Apartments $94.50 million 3.54 $3.87 million $0.22 81.59 Franklin Street Properties $133.73 million 1.20 -$48.11 million ($0.56) -2.78

BRT Apartments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRT Apartments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

BRT Apartments has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BRT Apartments and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRT Apartments 0 0 2 0 3.00 Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRT Apartments currently has a consensus price target of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 23.96%. Given BRT Apartments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BRT Apartments is more favorable than Franklin Street Properties.

Profitability

This table compares BRT Apartments and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRT Apartments 5.10% 2.06% 0.67% Franklin Street Properties -52.85% -10.06% -6.46%

Dividends

BRT Apartments pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BRT Apartments pays out 454.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.1% of BRT Apartments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BRT Apartments shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BRT Apartments beats Franklin Street Properties on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

