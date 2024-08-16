Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) PT at $119.30

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

DTE stock opened at $121.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $126.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,305,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,180 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in DTE Energy by 407.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

