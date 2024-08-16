Analysts Offer Predictions for Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Curaleaf in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.23). Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Curaleaf Price Performance

CURLF opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. Curaleaf has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 20.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $342.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.57 million.

About Curaleaf

(Get Free Report)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.