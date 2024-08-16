Analysts Issue Forecasts for Telos Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Telos in a report released on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.77) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Telos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Telos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $198.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telos

In other news, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 46,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 734,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,345.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John B. Wood purchased 158,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $379,159.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrick Schaufeld acquired 46,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $209,343.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 734,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,345.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 522,041 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,334 in the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Telos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 72,052 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

