Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $2.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Analog Devices’ current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ FY2026 earnings at $9.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $223.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.00. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $244.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.26, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total value of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

