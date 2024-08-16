Amphenol Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on APH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

APH traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.66. 292,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,619,298. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $39.34 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,465,740 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,078,167,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

