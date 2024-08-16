Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Gap Down to $32.87

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.87, but opened at $32.11. Amkor Technology shares last traded at $32.66, with a volume of 33,344 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,847,000 after purchasing an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,421,000 after acquiring an additional 244,026 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,423,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,966,000 after purchasing an additional 589,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.