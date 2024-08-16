American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $236.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMT. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.14.

Get American Tower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.88. 1,071,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $236.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.64.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.61%.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,227 shares of company stock worth $8,497,458 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 5,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $801,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 275,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Tower

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.