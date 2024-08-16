American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,148,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,593. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $181.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.