AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $416.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.28). AMC Networks had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $188,404.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 4,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $79,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $188,404.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,348 shares of company stock worth $373,527 in the last three months. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 224,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 515,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 339,912 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

