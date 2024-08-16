AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $6.03.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.84.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 21,734 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 176,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

