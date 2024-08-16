Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) PT Lowered to $4.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altus Power from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NYSE AMPS opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Altus Power has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 82,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altus Power by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its stake in Altus Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in Altus Power by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Altus Power by 24.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

