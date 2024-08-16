AlphaMark Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 62,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

KRE traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 16,370,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,797,753. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

