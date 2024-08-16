AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FELE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,751,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,974,000 after acquiring an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,167,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,802,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $48,711,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $575,429.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,093 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,637.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,704,489 over the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $98.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,525. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

