AlphaMark Advisors LLC Takes $318,000 Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,419. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.21. 16,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $147.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.