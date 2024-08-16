AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 716 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.88.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,357. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.46 and a 12-month high of $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

