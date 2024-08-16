AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FV. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.82. 7,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,221. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

