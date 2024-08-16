AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 22,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NMI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in NMI by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in NMI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Trading Up 1.8 %

NMIH stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.01. 325,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 56.40%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

